First, look at the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council will get a look at the design for the new RCMP detachment on Monday.

Construction on the building is expected to start in June of this year and should be completed in early 2022.

The budget for construction and completion of the building will be $51,434,379. Included in that is construction costs of $35.88 million, contingencies and soft costs of $9.98 million and furnishing and equipment with a cost of $4.74 million.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

A 2017 study said the current RCMP building is 122% over its capacity.

An artist rendering of the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment.

An artist rendering of the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment.

An artist rendering of the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment.

An artist rendering of the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment.

The City will front 100 percent of the funding for construction of the project with the Provincial portion of the costs being paid back over a 20-year lease.

The City will pay $34.6 million of the construction costs from capital budget reserves and will borrow the remaining amount.

See the full report being presented to Fort St.John City Council on Monday below.