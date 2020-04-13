First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address for residents of the Blueberry River First Nations.

The Blueberry River First Nation has been on lockdown since Friday, April 10, 2020, after a community member was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The First Nation Health Authority says members of the Blueberry River First Nation can email covid19.northern@fnha.ca with any questions or concerns during the lockdown.

The notice shared on the First Nations website says residents should put the nature of the question or concern in the subject line so that the email can be directed to the correct person.

The First Nation is also reminding residents that if you have mild symptoms, you need to self-isolate and report this to your health staff. If you live with others, you must keep yourself contained in one room.

On Thursday, the Blueberry River First Nation confirmed a resident had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The family confirmed it was Tracy Paquette. Paquette remains in the Prince George Hospital and is in stable condition.

The Band has ordered all residents who came in contact with Tracy Paquette to self-isolate. Contact is being described as people who have direct contact with a confirmed case and anyone that could have been exposed to the virus but doesn’t have symptoms.

Travel to the Blueberry River First Nations has been restricted to members of the band only.