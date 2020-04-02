Five workers in self-isolation at Site C as of Thursday, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to keep the community up-to-date, B.C. Hydro continues to provide updates on the developments of COVID-19 at the Site C Project.

As of Thursday, B.C. Hydro reports of five workers in self-isolation while 925 workers are currently in camp.

On Wednesday, the number of people in self-isolation was at seven.

While there has been as much as 16 in isolation at one time, B.C. Hydro says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C and that all workers with symptoms are put into self-isolation as a precaution.

According to B.C. Hydro, they continue to monitor the evolving situation and all workers are screened on a daily basis to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Further daily updates can be found online on the Site C Project website.