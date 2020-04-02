HealthNewsRegionalSite C

Five workers in self-isolation at Site C as of Thursday, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to keep the community up-to-date, B.C. Hydro continues to provide updates on the developments of COVID-19 at the Site C Project.

As of Thursday, B.C. Hydro reports of five workers in self-isolation while 925 workers are currently in camp.

On Wednesday, the number of people in self-isolation was at seven.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While there has been as much as 16 in isolation at one time, B.C. Hydro says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C and that all workers with symptoms are put into self-isolation as a precaution.

According to B.C. Hydro, they continue to monitor the evolving situation and all workers are screened on a daily basis to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Further daily updates can be found online on the Site C Project website.

