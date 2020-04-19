NewsRegional

Flash flood fills downtown Peace River streets

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Flooding in downtown Peace River Saturday April 18, 2020 - River Country 94.9

Adam Reaburn

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – A local state of emergency remains in place in Peace River, Alberta, after a flash flood Saturday night.

The town of Peace River says the flooding started at around 8:30 p.m. near the Pat’s Creek Culvert. Town officials believe an ice jam in the culvert led to flooding in the downtown core.

City crews and local contractors quickly responded by building tiger dams and earth berms to channel the water through the downtown back to Riverfront Park. Crews then pumped the water back into the River.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

By 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Peace River Public works crews reported water levels had dropped.

It’s unclear the full extent of the damage, but pictures and video show several streets were flooded, affecting multiple businesses and many homes.

See the pictures below from the local radio station River Country 94.9

