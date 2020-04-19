Flash flood fills downtown Peace River streets

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – A local state of emergency remains in place in Peace River, Alberta, after a flash flood Saturday night.

The town of Peace River says the flooding started at around 8:30 p.m. near the Pat’s Creek Culvert. Town officials believe an ice jam in the culvert led to flooding in the downtown core.

City crews and local contractors quickly responded by building tiger dams and earth berms to channel the water through the downtown back to Riverfront Park. Crews then pumped the water back into the River.

By 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Peace River Public works crews reported water levels had dropped.

It’s unclear the full extent of the damage, but pictures and video show several streets were flooded, affecting multiple businesses and many homes.

See the pictures below from the local radio station River Country 94.9