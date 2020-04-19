for-1st-time-in-2-months,-south-korea’s-new-coronavirus-cases-drop-to-single-digits

By Staff Reuters

Posted April 18, 2020 11:06 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:55Coronavirus around the world: April 18, 2020

WATCH: Coronavirus around the world: April 18, 2020

South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first day in two months with eight new infections.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 234.

It was the first time since Feb. 18 that South Korea reported a single digit daily rise. The figure brings its total infections to 10,661.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

South Korea has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control and has recently been reporting daily new cases hovering around 20.

1:24Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists explain why some in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 twice

Advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS