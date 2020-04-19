Health

For 1st time in 2 months, South Korea’s new coronavirus cases drop to single digits

By Global News
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted April 18, 2020 11:06 pm

South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first day in two months with eight new infections.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 234.

It was the first time since Feb. 18 that South Korea reported a single digit daily rise. The figure brings its total infections to 10,661.

South Korea has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control and has recently been reporting daily new cases hovering around 20.

