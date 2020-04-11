Health

For people with OCD and illness anxiety, the coronavirus outbreak is a ‘worst-case scenario’

Avatar
By Global News
for-people-with-ocd-and-illness-anxiety,-the-coronavirus-outbreak-is-a-‘worst-case-scenario’

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The coronavirus pandemic is a “worst-case scenario” for Natalie, a Whitby, Ont., resident who was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as a child.

Global News has chosen to omit her last name to protect her privacy.

“I suffer from multiple OCD ‘themes’ but [the main two] that cause me the most distress are contamination and health,” Natalie, 31, said. “I’m on constant high alert and my mind never rests.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Natalie isn’t alone — roughly one to two per cent of Canadians will have an episode of OCD in their lifetime, and around five per cent of the population will develop an anxiety disorder.

Such disorders can be overwhelming in normal circumstances, but a global emergency like the coronavirus pandemic can make them debilitating.

Since the virus arrived in Canada, Natalie has struggled to find peace.

Story continues below advertisement

3:54Coronavirus outbreak: The life-and-death decisions doctors face

Coronavirus outbreak: The life-and-death decisions doctors face

She typically has difficulty untangling “normal” and “abnormal” ways to act.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Flour maker says rising pandemic demand is double their usual holiday peak

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Flour maker says rising pandemic demand is double their usual holiday peak

Health Global News - 0
If it seems like everyone and their uncle is suddenly baking bread during the coronavirus pandemic, that’s probably because it’s true. Baking ingredients like flour...
Read more

Crime drops around the world amid stringent coronavirus measures

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom and pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Europe seeks to limit Easter travel as U.S. death toll rises

Health Global News - 0
European countries sought Saturday to keep people from travelling in sunny Easter weather and grappled with how and when to start loosening weeks-long shutdowns...
Read more

New coronavirus symptoms include headaches, loss of taste and smell

Health Global News - 0
Shortness of breath, a fever and a dry cough. Those were some of the symptoms first associated with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv