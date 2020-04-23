NewsRegionalSports

Former FSJ Minor Hockey players selected for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Former FSJ Minor Hockey players selected for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A total of 74 players from British Columbia and the Yukon were selected, including...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Passenger Transportation Board approves more ride-hailing applications

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Passenger Transportation Board has announced another round of decisions on ride-hailing service applications...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP and Search and Rescue looking for missing person on the Muskwa River

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies RCMP and Search and Rescue are searching for one person...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A total of 74 players from British Columbia and the Yukon were selected, including nine in the first round, of the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, as posted on the BC Hockey website.

Out of the many players to be drafted, two former Fort St. John Minor Hockey players, who are cousins, were selected on Thursday for the WHL Bantam Draft.

Selected 17th in the first round was Caden Brown by the Prince George Cougars, and Ethan Semeniuk was selected by the Vancouver Giants, in the third round, 56th overall.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Both players started their hockey career in Fort St. john and eventually moved up, playing on Delta Academy Bantam Prep team this past season, managing to win the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup in Seattle.

In 2019, there were a total of 58 players drafted.

Previous articleB.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

Passenger Transportation Board approves more ride-hailing applications

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Passenger Transportation Board has announced another round of decisions on ride-hailing service applications in British Columbia. The Board says...
Read more

RCMP and Search and Rescue looking for missing person on the Muskwa River

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies RCMP and Search and Rescue are searching for one person after a vehicle was trapped...
Read more

BC’s essential service workers matched with child care during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Through British Columbia's new child care matching process, the Province says than 2,500 essential service workers on the front lines of...
Read more

City receives reports of sightings of moose and bear at Fish Creek Community Forest

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says they have been receiving recent reports of moose and bear sightings in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv