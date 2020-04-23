Former FSJ Minor Hockey players selected for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A total of 74 players from British Columbia and the Yukon were selected, including nine in the first round, of the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, as posted on the BC Hockey website.

Out of the many players to be drafted, two former Fort St. John Minor Hockey players, who are cousins, were selected on Thursday for the WHL Bantam Draft.

Selected 17th in the first round was Caden Brown by the Prince George Cougars, and Ethan Semeniuk was selected by the Vancouver Giants, in the third round, 56th overall.

Both players started their hockey career in Fort St. john and eventually moved up, playing on Delta Academy Bantam Prep team this past season, managing to win the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup in Seattle.

In 2019, there were a total of 58 players drafted.