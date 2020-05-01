former-nhler-georges-laraque-tests-positive-for-covid-19

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2020 8:52 pm

Updated April 30, 2020 9:11 pm

Former NHL player Georges Laraque has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 43-year-old Laraque made the announcement on social media Thursday alongside a photo of himself in a hospital gown.

The veteran of 695 NHL games said: “I guess I’m not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I’m asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off!”

Laraque played 12 seasons in the NHL including eight with the Edmonton Oilers and two with the Montreal Canadiens. He also suited up for the Phoenix Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Montreal native was selected by Edmonton 31st overall in the 1995 draft and made his NHL debut with the Oilers in 1997-98. Following stints with the Coyotes and Penguins, he retired with the Canadiens following the 2009-10 season.

