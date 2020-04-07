Canadian PressEnergy News

Former SNC-Lavalin CEO took home $7 million in 2019 for five months of work

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
former-snc-lavalin-ceo-took-home-$7-million-in-2019-for-five-months-of-work

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, one new case in Northern Health Region as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. - 25 new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed on Tuesday, which now brings the total...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation to set up COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In response to the Fort St. John Hospital's designation as a primary COVID-19 hospital,...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Former SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. CEO Neil Bruce earned a full $7 million in 2019, though his tenure came to an end less than halfway through the year.

The company’s proxy circular says Bruce, who ceded the top spot to Ian Edwards in June, received a base salary of $1.3 million.

He also took in $4.2 million in share-based awards, a bonus of about $670,000 and “other compensation” of $891,000.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The latter includes a half-million dollars in reimbursement costs to cover Bruce’s move from Montreal to the United Kingdom to join his family upon stepping down, aside from a spot on the board of directors that he held until the end of the year.

The document states that Bruce, whose total compensation was $5.4 million in 2018, “did not receive any severance payments as a result of his retirement,” adding that his contract was modified on June 11 in the wake of the head office shakeup that day.

Bruce’s departure 10 months ago capped off a near four-year stint at the helm of SNC-Lavalin that was marked by a 42 per cent plunge in share price and a political controversy tied to a now-settled corruption case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SNC)

The Canadian Press


Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCity to form Standing Committee for distribution of funds for COVID-19 relief
Next articleCoronavirus: If Trudeau became too sick to work, here’s what would happen next

More Articles Like This

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border,...
Read more

Alberta minister says patience running short for federal energy industry aid

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Patience in Alberta is wearing thin for a promised aid package from the federal government for the oil and gas sector, Alberta Energy Minister...
Read more

Group of First Nations want Supreme Court to hear appeal on Trans Mountain

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A group of British Columbia First Nations is seeking to challenge the federal government's second approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion...
Read more

Trican Well Service cuts jobs, salaries as low oil prices stall drilling plans

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Trican Well Service Ltd. says it has cut its employee costs by half through salary reductions, layoffs and job sharing in reaction...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv