Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Kevin Glenn says family member has novel coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit close to home for former CFL quarterback Kevin Glenn.

Glenn suggested Tuesday night on social media that a family member had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and is on a ventilator.

“So I’m watching the news and they’re talking about some restaurant owners are suing the Governor because the extended stayhome mandate is too much. They think we should’ve been able to go back to normal by now. I wonder if they would feel the same way if someone in their family caught the virus and was on a ventilator in ICU because they needed help breathing and could possibly die.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Be smart this is life we are talking about.”

So I’m watching the news and they’re talking about some restaurant owners are suing the Governor because the extended #stayhome mandate is too much. They think we should’ve been able to go back to normal by now. I wonder if they would feel the same way if someone in their cont

— Kevin Glenn (@qterback5) April 15, 2020

Glenn addressed the matter again Wednesday.

