Fort Nelson Mayor concerned about travel on Alaska Highway during COVID-19

FORT NELSON, B.C. – As the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues, Fort Nelson Mayor, Gary Foster, is raising concerns in regard to travel along the Alaska Highway.

According to Foster, many communities along the Highway have expressed fear about people that are still travelling, for tourism or to vacation properties, and that most communities are less equipped to cope with the demands of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Foster says the Northern Rockies usually sees the number of US travellers increase at

this time of year, and this year is proving no different in spite of COVlD-19 warnings.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Foster is calling on the Government to put in place more strict regulation of travel into

the region, essentially precluding all travel that is non-essential, to better protect the community from the virus.