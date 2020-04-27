HealthNewsRegional

Fort Nelson Mayor concerned about travel on Alaska Highway during COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Fort Nelson Mayor concerned about travel on Alaska Highway during COVID-19

FORT NELSON, B.C. - As the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues, Fort Nelson Mayor, Gary Foster,...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province provides grants to prevent crime, create safer communities

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced the release of $11.8 million in grants to support community-based crime prevention...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – As the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues, Fort Nelson Mayor, Gary Foster, is raising concerns in regard to travel along the Alaska Highway.

According to Foster, many communities along the Highway have expressed fear about people that are still travelling, for tourism or to vacation properties, and that most communities are less equipped to cope with the demands of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Foster says the Northern Rockies usually sees the number of US travellers increase at
this time of year, and this year is proving no different in spite of COVlD-19 warnings.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Foster is calling on the Government to put in place more strict regulation of travel into
the region, essentially precluding all travel that is non-essential, to better protect the community from the virus.

Previous articleLiving with COVID-19 means rethinking how we support vulnerable communities: Tam

More Articles Like This

Living with COVID-19 means rethinking how we support vulnerable communities: Tam

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 27, 2020 4:37 pm 1:56Coronavirus outbreak: Herd immunity ‘not a concept that should be supported’, Tam says Coronavirus outbreak: Herd immunity...
Read more

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

News Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university are looking at a lesser-known...
Read more

Province provides grants to prevent crime, create safer communities

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced the release of $11.8 million in grants to support community-based crime prevention and remediation initiatives. According to Mike...
Read more

Fort St. John Fire Department respond to structure fire

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night. Fire Chief, Darrell Blades shares, Sunday, April 26th,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv