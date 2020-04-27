News

Fort St. John Army Cadets host Mother’s Day Raffle

By Tracy Teves

Fort St. John Army Cadets host Mother's Day Raffle

PRRD to provide residents with sandbags to prevent property flooding

Buick Outdoors to host ‘Feed a Community’ project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Army Cadets are hosting a Mother’s Day Raffle to raise funds to support the cadets.

Due to COVID-19, the Army Cadets are unable to host their biggest fundraiser of the year, the annual Mother’s Day Steak and Lobster dinner.

The Mother’s Day Raffle will help the Army Cadets go on an educational trip.

Prizes include:

1st prize is $1250 cash
2nd prize is $350 cash
3rd prize is $150 cash

There are 1,000 tickets available for purchase for $5 each and funds to purchase tickets can be retransferred, and arrangements for ticket pick up/drop off can be made.

The draw takes place Saturday, May 9th, 2020 on the cadets FB Page.

To purchase tickets, call 250.261.2641

 

