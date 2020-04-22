Fort St John & District Chamber of Commerce to host upcoming virtual events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a couple of upcoming virtual events for local business owners.

Tomorrow, Thursday, April 23, at 10:00 a.m. the Chamber will be hosting a virtual roundtable which will feature MLA for Cariboo North and Small Business Opposition Critic, Coralee Oakes, as she discusses the issues that small businesses are currently facing and the support available.

Then on Tuesday, April 28, at 11:00 a.m. the Chamber will be holding its Annual General Meeting via a virtual meeting.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The AGM is an opportunity for you to to learn about the work that is being done within the community and what the Chamber of Commerce is all about.

More information on either virtual event can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.