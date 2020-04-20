HealthNews

Fort St. John Fire Department providing a drive-by for birthdays

By Tracy Teves

bFORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department is now offering a drive-by birthday program.

The drive-by birthday program is intended for residents that are four years of age through to 12 years of age or those over the age of 75.

Fire crews may be able to drive past your house in a fire truck with flashing lights and a blast of the siren to help you celebrate a birthday.

Visits could happen between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm.

If you have an upcoming Birthday and are respecting physical distancing, call the Fire Department to arrange for a celebratory drive-by, at 250-785-4333 between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday.

The Fire Department asks for as much notice as possible and does remind residents that, first and foremost, they are emergency responders. The birthday drive-by is not guaranteed because crews could be responding to an incident.

