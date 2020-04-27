Fort St. John Fire Department respond to structure fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night.

Fire Chief, Darrell Blades shares, Sunday, April 26th, 2020, just before 8:30 p.m. the City of Fort St. John Fire Department was called out to the 8400 Block of the Alaska Road North for reports of a structure fire.

Blades continue to report that upon arriving on the scene, the duty crew met with a property rep and said that there was a fire in the ceiling of the rear bedroom in the manufactured trailer home.

The crews made quick entry and knocked the fire down while a second crew accessed the roof and made a ventilation hole in the roof. The damage was limited to the bedroom with minor smoke damage to the remainder of the home, shares Blades.

The home was not occupied as it is under renovation. The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, and on initial investigation, the cause of the fire may be electrical related, initiating just above the electrical fuse panel.

The department responded with 17 firefighters, three fire apparatus and three command vehicles.