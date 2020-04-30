Fort St John Gyms set to reopen Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Since the COVID-19 pandemic some local gyms closed their doors, and on Monday, May 4th, 2020 these doors will be reopened.

With no ordered mandate to close doors, one gym in Fort St. John remained open during this time, The Gym. While three gyms did close their doors, following Facebook posts on their accounts, the time has come to get back to working out.

April 26th, 2020, Gator’s Gym shared; The time has come. We will be opening up on May 1st. We will have new rules that we all must follow and revised hours.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

April 29th, 2020, Prevail Athletics shares, they are happy to announce we will be reopening Monday, May 4th at 6 am. Too see the entire post; CLICK HERE.

April 29th, 2020, CrossFit 187 shared; We are happy to say we will be reopening May 4th.

GoodLife Fitness continues to update its FB page yet has made no mention of reopening at this time.