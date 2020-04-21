Fort St John Hospital Foundation calls on community for donation of face masks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking the community’s assistance in providing much needed face masks to healthcare workers at the Fort St. John Hospital.

According to Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Niki Hedges, certain face masks are hard to acquire during this time due to the strain on supplies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it is difficult to acquire the specific masks, known as PRIMAGUARD PG4-1201 Procedure Masks, the Hospital Foundation is calling on the community to see if anyone has such masks.

Hedges says the face masks can be dropped off at the Fort St. John Hospital main door entrance anytime Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

More information can be found by calling the Hospital Foundation at 250-2610-7563 or email fsjhf@northernhealth.ca.