HealthNews

Fort St. John Hospital Foundation seeks scrub caps with buttons for hospital staff

Avatar
By Tracy Teves
An example of scrub caps that have buttons sewn on them.

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

A partnership between the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) and Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario will help make...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Hospital Foundation seeks scrub caps with buttons for hospital staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for scrub caps...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Curve for COVID-19 cases starting to flatten in BC, says Provincial Health Officer

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says British Columbia is flattening the curve and is experiencing...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for scrub caps that have buttons sewn on the sides for hospital staff.

Niki Hedges, the Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation shares, the staff of both the Fort St John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care facility require scrub caps.

Particularly ones with buttons to help prevent the irritation of ears due to the elastic that wearers put behind their ears.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The hospital foundation is asking sewers to please make more for the staff. Hedges shares, Doctors, nursing and hospital staff honestly appreciate all of the help and support from everyone, and they are completely blown away with everyone’s support.

Scrub caps with buttons can be dropped at the Fort St. John Hospital main entrance Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Hedges shares the local Fort St John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care facility requires support during this time too. Donations can be made to the hospital’s COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund at www.fsjhospitalfoundation.ca.

These donations will help support related expenses to ensure staff have priority supplies and equipment now and for the coming weeks and months and post-pandemic recovery.

Previous article7 deaths reported in Ottawa’s deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic so far
Next articleFederal oilpatch bailout focus on cleanup of abandoned wells, reduced emissions

More Articles Like This

Canadian tech companies answering call for products, services to fight coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO — Michael Hartley was overseeing the health, safety and environmental risks for a 6,200-person offshore oil project in the Caspian Sea when the...
Read more

London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

News Global News - 0
A partnership between the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) and Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario will help make sure local dogs won’t go...
Read more

7 deaths reported in Ottawa’s deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic so far

Health Global News - 0
Seven more people have died in connection to the novel coronavirus in Ottawa in the deadliest day of the pandemic so far in the...
Read more

Trudeau sidesteps questions as China revises Wuhan’s COVID-19 death toll by 50%

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau evaded questions about whether China had concealed the extent of the COVID-19 epidemic after the country revised the death toll...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv