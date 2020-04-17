Fort St. John Hospital Foundation seeks scrub caps with buttons for hospital staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for scrub caps that have buttons sewn on the sides for hospital staff.

Niki Hedges, the Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation shares, the staff of both the Fort St John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care facility require scrub caps.

Particularly ones with buttons to help prevent the irritation of ears due to the elastic that wearers put behind their ears.

The hospital foundation is asking sewers to please make more for the staff. Hedges shares, Doctors, nursing and hospital staff honestly appreciate all of the help and support from everyone, and they are completely blown away with everyone’s support.

Scrub caps with buttons can be dropped at the Fort St. John Hospital main entrance Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Hedges shares the local Fort St John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care facility requires support during this time too. Donations can be made to the hospital’s COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund at www.fsjhospitalfoundation.ca.

These donations will help support related expenses to ensure staff have priority supplies and equipment now and for the coming weeks and months and post-pandemic recovery.