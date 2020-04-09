Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding to continue children’s book program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding or sponsorship to continue the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library children’s book program.

The Literacy Society requires a sponsor or funding to continue providing the Imagination Library to Fort St. John children. To date, the program has distributed 11,000 books to the community since November 2018.

Jessica Kalman, the Executive Director of the Literacy Society shares they only have funding for one more month at approx. $3,000. Kalman continues to say if the program continues, we can provide a book to 800+ kids in our community each month.

The program is currently full due to funding restrictions, and no new enrollments will be accepted at this time.

To donate to the program, contact Jessica Kalman at 250-271-0811 to discuss a donation and or sponsorship or portions of the program. Or CLICK HERE to make a donation.