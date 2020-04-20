News

Fort St. John resident Sue Popesku passes away

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John resident Sue Popesku passes away

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Longtime Fort St. John resident and one of the communities' most prominent...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province announces new fines for anyone price gouging

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has announced new rules to...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Flash flood fills downtown Peace River streets

PEACE RIVER, A.B. - A local state of emergency remains in place in Peace River, Alberta, after...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Longtime Fort St. John resident and one of the communities’ most prominent advocates, Sue Popesku, has passed away.

Sue spent countless hours volunteering and working to bring out the best of Fort St. John. It would be easier to list the committees and non-profit organizations that Sue wasn’t apart of; then, it is to list the groups she worked and volunteered with during her time in Fort St. John. From various historical groups to the Arts Council to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and countless committees and boards in between, Sue was a significant part of Fort St. John.

During the 2015 Community Awards, Sue was recognized for her work in the community. Sue was given the Cultural Award and said this during her acceptance speech. “We’re only as good as the people we work with, and many of you out there have made so, so many good changes in Fort St. John, I think it’s wonderful that you’ve all been recognized,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I’d like to say there are at least ten times as many people out there that need this recognition. So, let’s make sure that next year we recognize ten times more people, and look at those people that really don’t make the paper quite often, maybe don’t speak so often, but they’re back out there working every day of their lives to make Fort St. John a better place.”

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman shared her thoughts about Sue. “Sue was a pillar in our arts community and our community as a whole. The tremendous work she did to build the Hospital Foundation will forever be a legacy for our region. She leaves large shoes to be filled and will be missed dearly by those who knew her because she was a part of the energy of our energetic city.”

If you have a memory of Sue you’d like to share, email news@moosefm.ca

Sue leaves behind her husband, Sorin and son Jason Popesku.

Previous articleGovernors from hard-hit states tell Trump not to re-open as coronavirus deaths hit 40K
Next articleProtecting transplant patients from COVID-19 leads to delays in life-changing surgeries 

More Articles Like This

Province announces new fines for anyone price gouging

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has announced new rules to stop price gouging and re-selling...
Read more

Flash flood fills downtown Peace River streets

News Adam Reaburn - 0
PEACE RIVER, A.B. - A local state of emergency remains in place in Peace River, Alberta, after a flash flood Saturday night.
Read more

Op-ed – Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

Health Dr. Bonnie Henry - 0
By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - Now that we are well and truly into our COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

News Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in the province as a result...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv