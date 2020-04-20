Fort St. John resident Sue Popesku passes away

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Longtime Fort St. John resident and one of the communities’ most prominent advocates, Sue Popesku, has passed away.

Sue spent countless hours volunteering and working to bring out the best of Fort St. John. It would be easier to list the committees and non-profit organizations that Sue wasn’t apart of; then, it is to list the groups she worked and volunteered with during her time in Fort St. John. From various historical groups to the Arts Council to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and countless committees and boards in between, Sue was a significant part of Fort St. John.

During the 2015 Community Awards, Sue was recognized for her work in the community. Sue was given the Cultural Award and said this during her acceptance speech. “We’re only as good as the people we work with, and many of you out there have made so, so many good changes in Fort St. John, I think it’s wonderful that you’ve all been recognized,” she said.

“I’d like to say there are at least ten times as many people out there that need this recognition. So, let’s make sure that next year we recognize ten times more people, and look at those people that really don’t make the paper quite often, maybe don’t speak so often, but they’re back out there working every day of their lives to make Fort St. John a better place.”

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman shared her thoughts about Sue. “Sue was a pillar in our arts community and our community as a whole. The tremendous work she did to build the Hospital Foundation will forever be a legacy for our region. She leaves large shoes to be filled and will be missed dearly by those who knew her because she was a part of the energy of our energetic city.”

If you have a memory of Sue you’d like to share, email news@moosefm.ca

Sue leaves behind her husband, Sorin and son Jason Popesku.