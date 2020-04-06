Fort St. John Rotary Clubs host food drive this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John are jointly hosting a food drive this weekend for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

The food drive will take place Saturday, April 11th, 2020, from Noon to 4:00 pm in the Safeway parking lot close to the highway.

To ensure people practice proper social distancing and have no contact, there will be a truck/van in place with bins set up for the drive up and drop off of donations.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Items that would be of benefit for donation include;

Canned protein

Pasta and sauce

Chunky soup and chilli

Canned fruit

Coffee

Bathroom Tissue

Cleaning Products and laundry soap

Shampoo and conditioner

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St John and The Rotary Club of Fort St John continue to support the community through its Rotary Social Distancing Assistance FB Page.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE