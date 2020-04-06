News

Fort St. John Rotary Clubs host food drive this weekend

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Rotary Clubs host food drive this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John are jointly hosting a food drive this...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

OTTAWA, O.N. - Canadian's can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applications...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Parkland Fuel nears completion of maintenance work at B.C. refinery

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is close to finishing the maintenance work at its refinery in Burnaby,...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John are jointly hosting a food drive this weekend for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

The food drive will take place Saturday, April 11th, 2020, from Noon to 4:00 pm in the Safeway parking lot close to the highway.

To ensure people practice proper social distancing and have no contact, there will be a truck/van in place with bins set up for the drive up and drop off of donations.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Items that would be of benefit for donation include;

  • Canned protein
  • Pasta and sauce
  • Chunky soup and chilli
  • Canned fruit
  • Coffee
  • Bathroom Tissue
  • Cleaning Products and laundry soap
  • Shampoo and conditioner

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St John and The Rotary Club of Fort St John continue to support the community through its Rotary Social Distancing Assistance FB Page.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE 

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Doug Ford warns medical supplies bound for Canada blocked at U.S. border
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Clarity on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

More Articles Like This

Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Canadian's can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applications opened Monday morning at www.canada.ca/coronavirus....
Read more

Parkland Fuel nears completion of maintenance work at B.C. refinery

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is close to finishing the maintenance work at its refinery in Burnaby, B.C. The Calgary-based company says it...
Read more

Two workers injured at Halfway River Bridge construction site

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two workers have been injured after the collapse of a pier at the Halfway River Bridge construction...
Read more

Another death in the North zone of Alberta due to COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 including one in the North zone.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv