HealthNews

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Healthcare workers stand outside the Fort St. John Hospital and watch the parade of vehicles.

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care workers in Fort St. John Saturday night.

A parade of vehicles drove past the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Care Home at 7 p.m. Saturday. All the vehicles honked their horns and some were decorated with hearts and signs. Some healthcare staff were able to leave the building and created their own signs showing their appreciation for the support from the community.

The parade was organized by the Facebook group CareMongering Fort St. John Group. The group was setup to help those in Fort St. John deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Watch the full parade of vehicles below.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleChina still seeing coronavirus cases, most of them from overseas or showing no symptoms

More Articles Like This

China still seeing coronavirus cases, most of them from overseas or showing no symptoms

Health Global News - 0
Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travelers from abroad...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario long-term care homes preparing families for the worst

Health Global News - 0
Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., is ground zero for a novel coronavirus outbreak where 22 residents have died and one-third of the staff...
Read more

Queen Elizabeth to deliver rare special address amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth will call on Britons to show the same resolve as their forebears and take on the challenge and disruption caused...
Read more

Coronavirus: Civil liberties advocates urge people to remain vigilant about their rights

Health Global News - 0
While Canadians monitor their bodies for signs of COVID-19 symptoms, civil liberties advocates and human rights lawyers are urging citizens to also keep track...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv