Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care workers in Fort St. John Saturday night.

A parade of vehicles drove past the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Care Home at 7 p.m. Saturday. All the vehicles honked their horns and some were decorated with hearts and signs. Some healthcare staff were able to leave the building and created their own signs showing their appreciation for the support from the community.

The parade was organized by the Facebook group CareMongering Fort St. John Group. The group was setup to help those in Fort St. John deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full parade of vehicles below.