Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Four more cases of the coronavirus have been reported, on Friday, by Alberta Provincial Health Officials for Grande Prairie.

According to the Province, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in each of the City and County of Grande Prairie.

The City has now recorded a total of four cases, two of which are considered active and two recovered. In the County, there are four active cases and one has since recovered.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

239 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 2,397.

There have been no more deaths since Thursday and 1,124 cases have fully recovered.

The Province had experienced a delay in COVID-19 data the past two days due to a small electrical fire in the Government’s data system room.