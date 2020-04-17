HealthNewsRegional

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Four more cases of the coronavirus have been reported, on Friday, by Alberta Provincial Health Officials for Grande Prairie.

According to the Province, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in each of the City and County of Grande Prairie.

The City has now recorded a total of four cases, two of which are considered active and two recovered. In the County, there are four active cases and one has since recovered.

239 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 2,397.

There have been no more deaths since Thursday and 1,124 cases have fully recovered.

The Province had experienced a delay in COVID-19 data the past two days due to a small electrical fire in the Government’s data system room.

