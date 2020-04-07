Health

Four new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., but number of new cases hits three-week low

By Global News
Global News

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more British Columbians, putting the province’s total at 43.

But the number of new confirmed cases dropped again on Tuesday, to its lowest in the last three weeks.

“Let’s keep our firewall strong,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“This is our time to care and protect each other and our communities and our families across B.C.”

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 7. Note: No data provided for Sunday, Mar. 22, Sunday, Mar. 29 and Sunday Apr. 5.
Source: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

Henry announced just 25 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in her daily update, compared to 26 new cases on Monday and 37 on Sunday.

Fewer COVID-19 patients are in hospital, she added: 138 people, down two from Monday, with 66 patients in intensive care, down two.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. had more than 4,500 empty hospital beds ready in case of a surge of new serious infections.

