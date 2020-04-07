Health

France becomes 4th country to report 10,000 coronavirus deaths

By Global News
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted April 7, 2020 1:58 pm

France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, while the rate of increase of fatalities is up for the second day running.

During a news conference Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals had risen by 9 per cent in a day to a cumulative total of 7,091, versus 10 per cent on Monday.

But he added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes,

