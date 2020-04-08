Health

Freeland won’t say if Canada has seen U.S. intel flagging Chinese coronavirus data

Avatar
By Global News
freeland-won’t-say-if-canada-has-seen-us.-intel-flagging-chinese-coronavirus-data

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Premier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - While orders are being put in place to not travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada won’t tip hand on possibility of import tariffs on Saudi oil

OTTAWA — Canada's energy minister will speak to his U.S. and Mexican counterparts Thursday in a bid to generate...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify woman linked to theft

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman in order...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Can Chinese coronavirus data be trusted?

That is the question emerging again and again in headlines around the world as repeated U.S. government leaks cast doubts on the official case numbers from China, which muzzled early scientists raising alarm bells about the virus and tried to cover up the 2003 SARS outbreak.

But Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland isn’t saying whether Canadian officials have seen any of the intelligence data behind the reports and questions — questions that Health Minister Patty Hajdu claimed last week were simply fuelling what she called “conspiracy theories.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Of course we do share intelligence information through the Five Eyes … we have very frequent security and intelligence conversations with the United States,” Freeland said on Wednesday.

“A reason we are able to have those conversations — which are very important in the crisis that the world is experiencing today — is because those conversations happen in private and so I am not able to share details of what is discussed in those conversations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Freeland also said Canada relies on the data its scientists get from the World Health Organization.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: 8 more dead from COVID-19 at Toronto nursing home, 101 confirmed and probable cases
Next article2 charged with terrorism over threats to spread coronavirus: U.S. authorities

More Articles Like This

2 charged with terrorism over threats to spread coronavirus: U.S. authorities

Health Global News - 0
The Justice Department charged two people with federal terrorism offences on Wednesday for allegedly claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the coronavirus. The charges,...
Read more

Coronavirus: 8 more dead from COVID-19 at Toronto nursing home, 101 confirmed and probable cases

Health Global News - 0
Toronto’s medical officer of health says eight more residents at an east-end Toronto nursing home have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of...
Read more

Premier Horgan issues important information for people returning to BC amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed British Columbians, Wednesday afternoon, regarding important information for people returning to British Columbia. According to Horgan, anyone arriving...
Read more

Crews of cargo ships being denied shore leave for longer periods during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Though international shipping lanes and Canada’s major ports remain open for business, the COVID-19 pandemic is making life miserable for many seafarers. Under the latest...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv