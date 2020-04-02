FSJ Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As many local businesses continue to struggle due to the affects of COVID-19, the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce says it is contributing to the resolution of these issues.

In order to provide advocacy to the Province on behalf of local businesses, the Chamber is asking business owners to come forward and share the difficulties they are facing to receive the best assistance.

The Chamber is also providing weekly virtual roundtable discussions where business owners can learn about how to best protect their businesses during these difficult times.

Also during this time, while the Chamber office doors are closed, the Chamber says it remains available online and over the phone to provide support and resources for local businesses.

More information can be found at fsjchamber.com.