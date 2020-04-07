News

FSJ Hospital Foundation to set up COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In response to the Fort St. John Hospital’s designation as a primary COVID-19 hospital, the Hospital Foundation is implementing a COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund.

According to Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Niki Hedges, the fund is in place to ensure the hospital has priority supplies and equipment for the coming weeks, months and in the year to come, even after this pandemic.

Hedges says the Foundation will continue to respond to the shifts and changes in anticipation of the emergent needs for COVID-19 response.

If you are interested in helping to meet local needs at the Fort St. John Hospital, donations can be made to the Fort St John Hospital Foundation by either visiting their website, calling 250-793-0998, or by email fsjhf@northernhealth.ca.

