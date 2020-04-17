News

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

By Scott Brooks

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said...
Blueberry River First Nations sees two more cases confirmed of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There are reports of two more members being confirmed with cases of the coronavirus...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said to have been connected with spray painting the side of a building.

According to RCMP, on Thursday morning, they received a report of a video circulating on the internet of someone spray painting the wall of a building in the area of 96th Avenue and 100th Street.

Police say they are seeking to identify and speak with a man who is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information regarding this incident.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The man is described as:

  • Slender build
  • Dark brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Short cut hair on the sides with a large Mohawk
  • Caucasian
  • Last seen wearing a black T-shirt with orange text and a silver coloured chain

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

