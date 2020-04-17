FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said to have been connected with spray painting the side of a building.

According to RCMP, on Thursday morning, they received a report of a video circulating on the internet of someone spray painting the wall of a building in the area of 96th Avenue and 100th Street.

Police say they are seeking to identify and speak with a man who is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information regarding this incident.

The man is described as:

Slender build

Dark brown hair

Brown eyes

Short cut hair on the sides with a large Mohawk

Caucasian

Last seen wearing a black T-shirt with orange text and a silver coloured chain

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.