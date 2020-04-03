NewsRegional

Ft. Nelson residents hold parade in support of essential workers

By Tracy Teves
Tara Neufeld Photography

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Residents came together in a parade to show their support for their essential workers during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade that was organized by Shirley Umpherville had 72 vehicles taking part to cheer on the community.

Umpherville shared she worked at Fort Nelson General Hospital for several years and noted a lot of people do not see all the little things that happen behind the scenes. Such as housekeeping, food services, truck drivers and maintenance and she wanted to give a loud thank you.

Umpherville posted in a FB group, to see if anyone wanted to participate in a parade. The response was enthusiastic in support of the idea. The parade started at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April, 1st, 2020, at Woodlands and then following a route that ended the parade going up the hospital hill and participants went directly home.

Vehicles in the parade had horns honked, and lights were flashing as their occupants recognized the work the essential frontline workers are maintaining for the community of Fort Nelson.

 

