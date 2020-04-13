Health

G20 health ministers to discuss coronavirus impact via video conference next week

Avatar
By Global News
g20-health-ministers-to-discuss-coronavirus-impact-via-video-conference-next-week

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

CALGARY — Canadian oil wells will continue to be shut down amid weak global oil prices despite an agreement to limit production struck...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

News that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

News that a deal was finalized by OPEC and other oil producing nations to cut production by nearly 10...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted April 13, 2020 3:39 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:45Coronavirus outbreak: WHO director says countries must ‘fight, unite and ignite’

WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: WHO director says countries must ‘fight, unite and ignite’

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will speak by video conference on April 19 to address the impact of the new coronavirus on the global health sector and society, the Saudi G20 secretariat said on Monday.

0:58Coronavirus outbreak: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit

Coronavirus outbreak: Putin calls for sanctions on essential goods to be lifted at G20 summit

The meeting follows last month’s virtual meeting of G20 leaders, who tasked the health ministers with sharing national best practices and developing a set of urgent actions for the G20 to jointly combat the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: ‘Worst is over,’ New York governor says, as some states eye reopening
Next articleCanadian airlines suspend most international flights until May 31 due to coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Canadian airlines suspend most international flights until May 31 due to coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 13, 2020 4:02 pm 3:54Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic WATCH: Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation...
Read more

Coronavirus: ‘Worst is over,’ New York governor says, as some states eye reopening

Health Global News - 0
Six states in the U.S. Northeast took the first tentative step on Monday toward reopening their economies by forming a regional panel to develop...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 13, 2020 2:08 pm British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1:30...
Read more

Huron County woman’s scrub cap for nurse snowballs into 100+ person volunteer operation

Health Global News - 0
In less than two weeks, Melissa Erb went from being tagged in a Facebook photo showcasing her handiwork to organizing an operation of over...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv