Canadian PressEnergy News

Global oil price slump hitting Alberta to continue a year post pandemic: Kenney

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
global-oil-price-slump-hitting-alberta-to-continue-a-year-post-pandemic:-kenney

Must Read

NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Hudson’s Hope Farmers Market to open in June

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson’s Hope Farmer’s Market held its annual general meeting April 28, inviting...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

State of Emergency extended for two weeks, BC close to re-opening says Horgan

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province will be extending the state of emergency for an additional two weeks and that...
Read more
NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Fallen workers honoured in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Workers who lost their lives on the job were honoured in the...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says a global oil glut means Alberta’s main industry will be dealing with low prices for a year or longer after the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

Kenney says reduced demand for oil and gas during the pandemic coupled with a destructive price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has left the world awash in oil.

He says supplies are so swamped, holding tanks are at the brim and tankers on the U.S. Gulf Coast can’t unload.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark price for North American oil, is hovering around $US15 a barrel, while Alberta had banked on it being US$58 a barrel this fiscal year.

Alberta’s budget deficit was expected to be $7 billion before the COVID crisis.

Kenney has said it will now likely be closer to $20 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020

The Canadian Press

Previous articleHudson’s Hope Farmers Market to open in June
Next articleB.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus reponse

More Articles Like This

Cenovus Energy reports $1.8B first-quarter loss as oil prices plunged

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a $1.8-billion loss in its first quarter as oil prices fell due to a drop in demand as...
Read more

Economic ‘train wreck’ delivers billions in asset impairments to oil producers

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Fears that crude oil prices slammed by a global economic "train wreck" will remain low for some time are forcing Calgary-based companies...
Read more

Vermilion Energy posts $1.3-billion loss on oil and gas assets writedown

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A $1.2-billion writedown in the value of its oil and gas assets around the world due to low global commodity prices resulted in...
Read more

Calfrac Well Services cuts deepen to 70% in Canada, U.S. due to low oil prices

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it has now cut 70 per cent of its North American staff as demand for its hydraulic...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv