Good samaritans save life of driver involved in vehicle rollover

By Scott Brooks
Letter/card writing campaign set up for Adaura Cayford

FORT. ST. JOHN, B.C. - Alison Ruehl has started a letter/card writing campaign on behalf of Adaura Cayford. Cayford is...
Read more
Oil and gas giant Shell targets ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050

BERLIN — Energy company Royal Dutch Shell told investors Thursday that it aims to stop adding greenhouse gases to...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A couple of good samaritans stopped to save the life of a driver when they saw the scene of a near-tragedy.

On Tuesday night, April 14, a single vehicle rollover took place on the Alaska Highway, just north of the intersection at Highway 29.

While they were driving along the highway, Dylan Rioux and his partner, Monica, happened to spot a vehicle rolled over in a ditch filled with water.

Rioux says he and Monica stopped to help and was told the driver was still in the vehicle, submerged in the water.

Thinking quickly, with the the assistance of a nearby skid steer operator, the truck was lifted and were able to get the driver out.

Rioux says Monica performed CPR and she was able to revive the driver.

The driver was then transported to hospital and later flown to Prince George in stable condition.

