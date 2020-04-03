google-mobility-reports-a-slippery-slope:-cyber-security-expert

In an effort to assist governments with ensuring residents are remaining in their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak Google has provided Mobility Reports which depict growing and shrinking trends in a number of activities.

In both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick the sections outlining retail and recreation, grocery and pharmacy, transit use and attending the workplace all declined significantly.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia surpasses 200 COVID-19 cases

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

However, two other sections actually saw increases: residential, which refers to time spent at home, climbed by eight percent in New Brunswick and five in Nova Scotia. But the other – parks – rose dramatically by 101 per cent and 95, respectively.

For Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, the last section continues to be a source of frustration while a state of emergency continues in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“At a glance, Nova Scotia is not doing well when it comes to staying away from our parks and beaches,” he said Friday before the conclusion of the day’s COVID-19 update with Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

“We don’t need online graphs to tell us what we need to do. We need to stay the blazes home.”



Tweet This



This type of data tracking isn’t new, nor is the idea of government’s using it to keep tabs on their citizens.

Advertisement

1:14Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Critical time’ as Nova Scotia sees signs of community spread,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS