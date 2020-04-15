HealthNews

Government expands access to Emergency Response Benefit

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
trudeau-looks-to-support-long-term-care-workers,-boost-wages-for-essential-workers

Must Read

HealthTracy Teves - 0

Province to install portable toilets for truckers

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial government is installing portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pullouts, inspection stations and chain-up...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Coronavirus: 32 cases identified in Nova Scotia, bringing total to 549

Thirty-two new cases have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 549. READ MORE: Modelling projects between...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Government expands access to Emergency Response Benefit

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced Wednesday that more Canadian's would have access to the Canadian...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Prime Minister announced Wednesday that more Canadian’s would have access to the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.

Canadian’s that didn’t qualify for the CERB will now be eligible for the program that offers $2,000 a month for up to four months.

The government has made the following changes to the program:

  • Allow people to earn up to $1,000 per month while collecting the CERB.
  • Extend the CERB to seasonal workers who have exhausted their EI regular benefits and are unable to undertake their usual seasonal work as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • Extend the CERB to workers who recently exhausted their EI regular benefits and are unable to find a job or return to work because of COVID-19.
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In recognition that these essential workers’ salaries are often less or similar than what they would receive from the CERB, the government will work with provinces and territories through a new transfer to cost-share a temporary top-up to the salaries of workers deemed essential in the fight against COVID-19, who make less than $2,500 a month.

Details as to the application and delivery of this measure will be released shortly following further work with provinces and territories.

To apply for the CERB, visit the MYCRA portal or go to www.canada.ca

Previous articleSalvation Army receives much-needed donations through Rotary Food Drive.
Next articleCoronavirus: 32 cases identified in Nova Scotia, bringing total to 549

More Articles Like This

Province to install portable toilets for truckers

Health Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial government is installing portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pullouts, inspection stations and chain-up locations throughout the province to...
Read more

Canadian snowbird living in car after being turned away at P.E.I.’s Confederation Bridge

Health Global News - 0
A Canadian snowbird who just drove from Florida to Prince Edward Island says he now finds himself living in his car after being turned...
Read more

One year after Notre Dame blaze, coronavirus freezes restorations

Health Global News - 0
PARIS — Notre Dame Cathedral stands crippled and alone, locked in a dangerous web of warped scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior,...
Read more

Coronavirus: 32 cases identified in Nova Scotia, bringing total to 549

News Global News - 0
Thirty-two new cases have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 549. READ MORE: Modelling projects between 1,453 and 6,269 cases in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv