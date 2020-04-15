Government expands access to Emergency Response Benefit

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Prime Minister announced Wednesday that more Canadian’s would have access to the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.

Canadian’s that didn’t qualify for the CERB will now be eligible for the program that offers $2,000 a month for up to four months.

The government has made the following changes to the program:

Allow people to earn up to $1,000 per month while collecting the CERB.

Extend the CERB to seasonal workers who have exhausted their EI regular benefits and are unable to undertake their usual seasonal work as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Extend the CERB to workers who recently exhausted their EI regular benefits and are unable to find a job or return to work because of COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In recognition that these essential workers’ salaries are often less or similar than what they would receive from the CERB, the government will work with provinces and territories through a new transfer to cost-share a temporary top-up to the salaries of workers deemed essential in the fight against COVID-19, who make less than $2,500 a month.

Details as to the application and delivery of this measure will be released shortly following further work with provinces and territories.

To apply for the CERB, visit the MYCRA portal or go to www.canada.ca