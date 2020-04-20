Government of BC to host COVID-19 virtual townhall for Northern Health Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be hosting a virtual townhall for residents of the Northern Health Region regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Government, this virtual townhall will be an opportunity for residents to have their COVID-19 related questions answered.

On hand to provide information and answers will be MLAs Doug Donaldson and Mike Bernier, along with Northern Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Raina Fumerton and CEO Cathy Ulrich.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Questions can be submitted online prior to the virtual townhall, which is scheduled to take place this Wednesday, April 22nd, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on the Province’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

More information on the virtual townhall can be found on the Government of B.C.’s Facebook page.