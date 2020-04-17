Energy NewsNewsRegional

Government of Canada announces aid for oilfield services sector

Avatar
By Tracy Teves
financier-predicts-new-respect-for-oilpatch-as-canada-recovers-from-pandemic

Must Read

Energy NewsTracy Teves - 0

Government of Canada announces aid for oilfield services sector

CALGARY, A.B. - The Government of Canada announced $1.7 billion for orphan and inactive wells and $750 million for...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Several human caused fires sparked in Hudson’s Hope despite fire ban

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The District of Hudson's Hope posted a public service notice that within 24 hours several...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

A partnership between the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) and Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario will help make...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

CALGARY, A.B. – The Government of Canada announced $1.7 billion for orphan and inactive wells and $750 million for emissions reductions technologies for the oil and gas sector and the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) welcomes the help.

Elizabeth Aquin, the President and CEO of PSAC shares, the announcement by the Government of Canada of funding for closure and reclamation of orphan and inactive wells, is very welcome as it will create jobs for OFS workers and provides environmental benefits.
According to PSAC, the oil and gas industry supports over 530,000 direct and indirect jobs across Canada, and the oilfield services (OFS) sector represents over 400,000 of those jobs.

Aquin shares, PSAC has been advocating for four years for additional mechanisms to create jobs for OFS workers through closure activities for orphan and inactive wells. She continues to say they applaud the federal government for its measures and the efforts of Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan to work with provinces.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Aquin, more support is needed, although the government’s announcements begin to mitigate some of the job losses. Canada is the fourth-largest oil and gas industry in the world and the largest exporter and represents over 11 percent of Canada’s GDP.

Previous articleSeveral human caused fires sparked in Hudson’s Hope despite fire ban

More Articles Like This

Several human caused fires sparked in Hudson’s Hope despite fire ban

News Tracy Teves - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The District of Hudson's Hope posted a public service notice that within 24 hours several human-caused fires had been started. The...
Read more

London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

News Global News - 0
A partnership between the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) and Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario will help make sure local dogs won’t go...
Read more

Federal oilpatch bailout focus on cleanup of abandoned wells, reduced emissions

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Observers say the federal government's multibillion-dollar oilpatch bailout package announced Friday should come with strings attached. "(Money) should be tied to regulatory change in Alberta to ensure...
Read more

Fort St. John Hospital Foundation seeks scrub caps with buttons for hospital staff

Health Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for scrub caps that have buttons sewn on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv