Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

OTTAWA, O.N. – To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has announced that it is implementing the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

According to the Government, this important economic measure provides a 75 percent wage subsidy of up to $847 per employee per week, to eligible employers, for up to 12 weeks, preventing further job losses and encouraging employers to re-hire workers previously laid off as a result of COVID-19, retroactive to March 15, 2020.

In addition, to support employers as they prepare to apply for the CEWS, the Federal Government has launched the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy calculator.

The CEWS calculator is to help employers determine what they can expect to claim and can be found on the CRA’s Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy website.