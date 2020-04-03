News

Government reminds drivers of winter tires and early spring snowfall

By Tracy Teves

VICTORIA, B.C. –  The province is reminding drivers that winter tire regulations remain in place until April 30, 2020, on many highways to account for early spring snowfall.

The ministry is following the advice and orders of the provincial health officer and the federal government recommending that people stay close to home and avoid non-essential travel.

Winter tire regulations are currently in effect for most B.C. highways so people should ensure their vehicle is equipped with tires with the mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol when travelling on designated routes.

Tires must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.

Last winter, the regulations were extended to April 30 from March 31 in the Interior and northern parts of the province as road conditions can change quickly and snowfall is still possible in these regions.

The government shares while maintenance crews strive to keep routes safe and in the best possible condition, people must use caution and slow down when they encounter bad weather or limited visibility. Driving to current conditions will improve safety for everyone on the road.

 

