Governors from hard-hit states tell Trump not to re-open as coronavirus deaths hit 40K

Province announces new fines for anyone price gouging

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has announced new rules to...
Flash flood fills downtown Peace River streets

PEACE RIVER, A.B. - A local state of emergency remains in place in Peace River, Alberta, after...
Op-ed – Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - Now that we are well and...
Governors in U.S. states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.

New York continued to see hospitalizations decline to 16,000 from a high of 18,000, and the number of patients being kept alive by ventilators also fell. There were 507 new deaths, down from a high of more than 700 a day.

“If the data holds and if this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a daily briefing, while urging residents to continue social distancing.

“We showed you can control the beast. But it’s only half time. We still have to make sure we keep the beast down.”

