governors-from-hard-hit-states-tell-trump-not-to-re-open-as-coronavirus-deaths-hit-40k

Governors in U.S. states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.

New York continued to see hospitalizations decline to 16,000 from a high of 18,000, and the number of patients being kept alive by ventilators also fell. There were 507 new deaths, down from a high of more than 700 a day.

“If the data holds and if this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a daily briefing, while urging residents to continue social distancing.

“We showed you can control the beast. But it’s only half time. We still have to make sure we keep the beast down.”

To get a baseline of how many people were infected with the novel coronavirus,

