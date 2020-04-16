Grocery delivery service to start for vulnerable population in Northern Rockies

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Free grocery delivery has been implemented in the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for seniors and vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks in part to the Rotary Club of Fort Nelson, Northern Rockies Regional Municipalities, IGA, Northern Rockies Seniors Society and BCEHS, the delivery service will be available every Thursday starting April 16, 2020.

To set up the delivery service, your payments can be set up in advance with IGA by an IGA credit card authorization form or the purchase of gift cards that remain at IGA.

Email, iga5465fortnelson@sobeys.com or call 250-774-2791 with your grocery list by Wednesday evening to receive your delivery to your step on Thursday.

Seniors discounts will be applied to orders for seniors only.

