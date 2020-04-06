Health

Grocery store employees are essential during coronavirus, but they’re scared

Avatar
By Global News
grocery-store-employees-are-essential-during-coronavirus,-but-they’re-scared

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Parkland Fuel nears completion of maintenance work at B.C. refinery

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is close to finishing the maintenance work at its refinery in Burnaby,...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two workers injured at Halfway River Bridge construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two workers have been injured after the collapse of a pier at...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Another death in the North zone of Alberta due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 including one...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Every day, grocery workers are restocking toilet paper, eggs, produce and canned goods as fast as the items fly off the shelves.

They disinfect keypads, freezer handles and checkout counters as hundreds of people weave around them, sometimes standing too close for comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some work for hours behind clear plastic barriers installed at checkout counters, bulwarks against sudden sneezes or coughs that can propel germs.

They aren’t doctors or nurses, yet they have been praised for their dedication by Pope Francis, former U.S. President Barack Obama and countless people on social media, as infections and death counts rise.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the frontlines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. Some fear falling sick or bringing the virus home to vulnerable loved ones, and frustration is mounting as some demand better workplace protections, including shorter hours to allow them to rest, and “hazard” pay for working closely with the public.

Story continues below advertisement

9:01Agriculture sector and seasonal workers must abide by isolation rules to maintain food security: Mendicino

Agriculture sector and seasonal workers must abide by isolation rules to maintain food security: Mendicino

“Everyone is scared everywhere,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus patients worldwide rush to join experimental drug studies

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus patients worldwide rush to join experimental drug studies

Health Global News - 0
The new coronavirus made Dr. Jag Singh a patient at his own hospital. His alarm grew as he saw an X-ray of his pneumonia-choked...
Read more

3 in 4 U.S. hospitals already treating coronavirus patients with worst yet to come

Health Global News - 0
Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report that finds hospitals...
Read more

Thinking about death amid coronavirus? A living will could help

Health Global News - 0
When you think about the end of your life, do you worry about being alone or being a burden to the people you love?...
Read more

Japan set to declare state of emergency to bolster coronavirus measures

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Associated Press Posted April 6, 2020 6:37 am 3:25Coronavirus around the world: April 5, 2020 WATCH: Coronavirus around the world on April 5, 2020 Japanese Prime...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv