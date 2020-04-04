Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show support for frontline medical staff.

The CareMongering – Fort St. John group on Facebook announced Friday night, they will be doing a drive-by event Saturday night to show appreciation for frontline medical staff.

Vehicles are asked to line up on 86 street-facing north starting at 6:30 p.m. The group then aims to drive by the hospital on 112 avenue at 7 p.m.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles to keep proper social distancing. Participants are also being asked to obey all traffic laws.

Residents of Fort Nelson did the same on Wednesday.