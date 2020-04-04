HealthNews

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show support for frontline medical staff.

The CareMongering – Fort St. John group on Facebook announced Friday night, they will be doing a drive-by event Saturday night to show appreciation for frontline medical staff.

Vehicles are asked to line up on 86 street-facing north starting at 6:30 p.m. The group then aims to drive by the hospital on 112 avenue at 7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles to keep proper social distancing. Participants are also being asked to obey all traffic laws.

Residents of Fort Nelson did the same on Wednesday.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Stanfield’s looks to fill 50 jobs ‘immediately’ to make medical gowns
Next articleCanada not looking to retaliate after U.S. restricts coronavirus mask exports: Trudeau

More Articles Like This

Number of New Brunswick COVID-19 cases approaches triple digits

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 98,...
Read more

Canada not looking to retaliate after U.S. restricts coronavirus mask exports: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 4, 2020 12:02 pm Updated April 4, 2020 12:14 pm 1:42Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says U.S. halting 3M medical supplies trade to Canada ‘could hurt...
Read more

Coronavirus: Stanfield’s looks to fill 50 jobs ‘immediately’ to make medical gowns

Health Global News - 0
A historic Canadian undergarment factory in Truro, N.S., is looking to fill more than 50 positions as it pivots to making personal protective equipment...
Read more

Ontario reports 375 new coronavirus cases, including 27 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 375 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,630. Twenty-seven new deaths were...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv