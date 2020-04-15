hajdu-defends-health-canada-after-kenney-suggests-alberta-may-move-ahead-with-steps-to-combat-covid-19-without-its-approval

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu defended Health Canada’s process for approving tools to fight COVID-19 on Tuesday after Premier Jason Kenney suggested Alberta may bypass its approval to take steps to respond to the pandemic.

On Sunday afternoon, Kenney tweeted that he directed Alberta officials to consider the use of COVID-19 tests, vaccines or medications that have been approved by at least one credible peer country’s drug agency instead of waiting for Health Canada.

“We won’t wait for Health Canada to play catch up,” he tweeted.

Agreed, @jackmintz.

Hajdu said Health Canada validates “these things using science to make sure that they are effective, that they are not dangerous and that they are used in appropriate ways with scientific guidance.”

“I just want to thank the public service for how hard I know they are working to expedite approvals of tests,

