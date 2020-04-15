Health

Halifax to lay off 1480 casual, seasonal employees after deferring tax collection until June

By Global News
Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality will lay off 1,480 casual, temporary and seasonal workers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, senior municipal officials announced on Wednesday.

Approximately 500 of the laid-off employees are categorized as seasonal and will simply not be hired for the upcoming spring and summer season.

Chief administrative officer (CAO) Jacques Dubé said the decision will save approximately $15 million for the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Dubé said the hope is that all of those individuals will be able to return as employees when things return to normal.

He said the municipality could not guarantee there would not be more layoffs.

“This is a very fluid and unprecedented fiscal situation,” said Dubé in his remarks.

“No one has a crystal ball.”


The majority of layoffs are located in the HRMs parks and recreation department.

Dubé said employees were notified last week of the layoffs.

