News

handyDART making adjustment to services in response to COVID-19

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

handyDART making adjustment to services in response to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John is making adjustments to handyDART...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Financier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

Calgary energy investor Mac Van Wielingen says there's an opportunity for the oil and gas sector to regain public and government...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Provincial Government to provide enhanced digital library services

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is enhancing digital library services as a benefit to B.C. families. According to the...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John is making adjustments to handyDART services as part as a response to COVID-19.

Starting April 9th, 2020, the service change is taking into account sufficient service to allow for physical distancing while travelling on public transit.

Changes to the service include;

  • handyDART service starting at 6:45 a.m. from Monday to Friday to allow customers to participate in early shopping opportunities at participating businesses.
  • End of service hours will remain the same
  • Saturday operating hours will continue as usual from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As a reminder; there is no handyDART service on Sundays and holidays in Fort St. John.
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The response to COVID-19 is a fluid situation that businesses, governments, and people are adjusting to, and BC Transit will continue to monitor available resources and provide service updates on a day-to-day basis.

As the light-duty buses do not have a rear door for loading, BC Transit has begun installing vinyl panels to support physical distancing for transit operators and customers. Light duty buses are used for handyDART and community transit services.

The vinyl panels are in addition to other supports include:

  • Enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities
  • Communication to staff and customers about physical distancing procedures
  • Not collecting fares

Please visit BCTransit.com/covid19 for details about the response to COVID-19.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleB.C. health officials to provide Tuesday coronavirus update

More Articles Like This

Financier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Calgary energy investor Mac Van Wielingen says there's an opportunity for the oil and gas sector to regain public and government respect when Canada tries to restore its...
Read more

Provincial Government to provide enhanced digital library services

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is enhancing digital library services as a benefit to B.C. families. According to the Government, there will soon be...
Read more

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a significant drug seizure. On April 3,...
Read more

New Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs. According to the Government, there are...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv