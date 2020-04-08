handyDART making adjustment to services in response to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John is making adjustments to handyDART services as part as a response to COVID-19.

Starting April 9th, 2020, the service change is taking into account sufficient service to allow for physical distancing while travelling on public transit.

Changes to the service include;

handyDART service starting at 6:45 a.m. from Monday to Friday to allow customers to participate in early shopping opportunities at participating businesses.

End of service hours will remain the same

Saturday operating hours will continue as usual from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As a reminder; there is no handyDART service on Sundays and holidays in Fort St. John.

The response to COVID-19 is a fluid situation that businesses, governments, and people are adjusting to, and BC Transit will continue to monitor available resources and provide service updates on a day-to-day basis.

As the light-duty buses do not have a rear door for loading, BC Transit has begun installing vinyl panels to support physical distancing for transit operators and customers. Light duty buses are used for handyDART and community transit services.

The vinyl panels are in addition to other supports include:

Enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities

Communication to staff and customers about physical distancing procedures

Not collecting fares

Please visit BCTransit.com/covid19 for details about the response to COVID-19.