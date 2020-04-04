Health

Health officials in Atlantic Canada report 40 new cases of COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
health-officials-in-atlantic-canada-report-40-new-cases-of-covid-19

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2020 2:36 pm

Updated April 4, 2020 2:39 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The four Atlantic provinces are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 – most of them in Nova Scotia.

Health officials in that province said today 29 new cases were recorded, which brings the province’s total to 236 confirmed cases – the highest count in the region.

READ MORE: 29 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They say most of those cases have been linked to travel or a known case, but there is clear evidence that infections are spreading within the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Newfound and Labrador, eight new cases were reported, for a total of 203.

Meanwhile, health officials in New Brunswick recorded three new cases – all of them in the Fredericton area. New Brunswick now has 98 confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields

N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields

Advertisement

Prince Edward Island’s total number of infections held steady at 22, as no new cases were reported today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNumber of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered
Next articleCoronavirus: Cruise ship docking in Miami after 2 passenger deaths

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Cruise ship docking in Miami after 2 passenger deaths

Health Global News - 0
Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida. Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said in an email Saturday...
Read more

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the Provincial...
Read more

Coronavirus: B.C. health officials provide Saturday update on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
B.C. health officials will provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at a press conference on Saturday. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry...
Read more

Coronavirus: Experts caution against the ‘inexact science’ of COVID-19 modelling

Health Global News - 0
Data experts are cautioning already on-edge Canadians against taking Ontario’s dire predictions about COVID-19 deaths literally, even as the revelation of stark data coincided...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv