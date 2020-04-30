Health

Heart attack patients are avoiding emergency rooms due to COVID-19: report

By Global News
Global News

People experiencing cardiovascular emergencies seem to be avoiding hospital emergency rooms due to fears of COVID-19, putting their health at risk, according to a new report.

Data compiled by Heart and Stroke and the Canadian Cardiovascular Society found that visits to Ontario emergency departments for ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarctions (STEMI) — a very serious type of heart attack — fell by nearly 30 per cent in the period between March 16 and April 12, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Similar numbers from Vancouver Coastal Health show a 40 per cent drop in STEMI patients over the same time last year.

“This last weekend was a good example,” said Dr. Andrew Krahn, a cardiologist and president of the Canadian Cardiovascular Society.

“In downtown Vancouver, there’s an on-call group that looks after acute heart attacks. And they for one weekend actually had none, which was the first time in 11 years.”

According to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, there were 26,950 emergency department visits for heart attacks in the 2018-19 fiscal year, corresponding to an average of about 74 visits per day across Canada.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

