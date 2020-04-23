HealthNewsRegional

Henry unsure if second wave of COVID-19 will be more lethal come flu season

By Scott Brooks
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Henry unsure if second wave of COVID-19 will be more lethal come flu season

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – During Wednesday’s Provincial update on COVID-19 in British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about concerns surrounding a second wave of the virus in the fall.

Concerns of a second wave in Canada are forming as the Director of the U.S. Centre for Disease Control is predicting that the second wave is going to be more lethal as it coincides with the start of the regular flu season.

Henry says, at this time, they are unsure if there is a seasonality to this virus and whether it will be anymore lethal in the fall.

Since it will be difficult to identify if someone has the flu or COVID-19, Henry says it will be important for everyone to continue practicing physical distancing and self-isolation in order to limit the spread and impact of the virus before the flu season.

