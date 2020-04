DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 2 near the B.C. and Alberta border is down to single lane traffic due to flooding.

According to Argo Roads, the highway is down to single-lane traffic west of the 201 road due to flooding.

Crews are in the area working to fix the water issue. Watch for crews and flaggers on site.

CAUTION: Traffic is single lane, alternating on #BCHwy2 by the BC/Alberta border just west of Road 201 due to flooding. Crews are on scene + are working to fix the water flow. Please watch for them, slow down, & follow all traffic control directions + personnel. #ConeZoneBC — Argo Roads South Peace (@ArgoSouthPeace) April 21, 2020